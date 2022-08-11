Nigeria: Peter Obi Cautions Govt Against Further Borrowings

11 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against further borrowing for consumption.

Obi handed down the words of caution in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle @PeterObi, yesterday.

He said: "As a matter of urgency, Nigeria must stop borrowing for consumption, but only borrow to invest in regenerative development projects and other productive ventures.

"It's ironical that states that received fiscal bailouts did not repay the loans and are still borrowing beyond their revenue earnings.

"Also, it has become imperative to restrict federal borrowings to the statutory 5 per cent of the previous year's revenue."

It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab , had recently announced that Nigeria's debt service, which has hit N1.94 trillion, has overshot the nation's earnings by N310 billion.

This is even as the projected expenditure on fuel subsidies is expected to hit N6.72 trillion by 2023.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X