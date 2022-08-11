Ghana: 164 Km Oti Damanko-Zanteli Road Complete

11 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The 164 km road from Oti Damanko to Zanteli has been completed.

This was disclosed when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his tour of the Northern Region cut the sod for works to commence on the dualization of the Bimbila stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road.

The road forms part of Lots 5 and 6 of the Eastern Corridor Road, stretching from Oti Damanko through Gbintiri to Zanteli.

The dualization of the Bimbila township roads will lead to a reduction in traffic in the urbanized areas and consequently a reduction in overall travel time along the corridor.

The work is being undertaken by Brazilian construction companies Construtora Andrade Gutierrez and Construtora Norberto Odebrecht in a joint venture.

