Rwanda/Ghana: Ghanaian Striker Peter Agblevor Joins Musanze FC

Ghanaian attacker Peter Agblevor has signed for Musanze FC from relegated Etoile de l'est.

Agblevor joins the Northern Province based club on a two-year deal as he takes another giant step in his career.

The talented forward was one of the exciting players in the Rwanda premier league last season as he netted six goals with three of them coming against APR FC and Kiyovu Sports who were the two top teams.

"It is a good transfer for me and I am very elated with it. I cannot wait to get started," Agblevor told Times Sport.

"Musanze is a great team with quality. People should expect more from me as I am going to do my best to propel the team to greater heights."

Agblevor moved to Rwanda last year in September from Ghanaian league side Soccer Intellectuals.