Nigeria: Fulani Community in Kaduna Accepts Polio, Covid-19 Vaccination

11 August 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Fulani community in Makarfi local government area of Kaduna State has expressed readiness to accept health interventions from the state government including polio immunisation for the health of their children.

The Ardon Makarfi and leader of the Fulani community, Ardo Shehu Abdullahi, made the promise while receiving a group of non-governmental organisation known as Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio (JAP) on a courtesy call on Makarfi.

On COVID- 19 vaccination, Shehu urged his people to always visit general hospitals, primary health care and other centres nearest to them for free COVID-19 vaccination, counselling and other health interventions with a view to ensuring good health care for themselves and their families.

He called on all Fulani parents to ensure they send their children to schools saying that education is the key towards achieving progress and a better society.

Also receiving JAP, the district head of Makarfi, Sulikin Zazzau Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi commended JAP for the sensitization programme aimed at ensuring the success of polio immunization exercise.

He also called on similar organizations to emulate what JAP is doing to ensure better health for all.

Earlier in his speech to both the Ardo and the district head, the state coordinator of JAP Malam Lawal Dogara explained that the NGO was formed to educate the public on the importance of immunization.

The JAP coordinator said the Association will continue to sensitize the parents on the need to always bring their children for immunization during the exercise with a view to achieving the desired result.

