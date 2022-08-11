Nigeria: Too Much Criticism May Throw Nigeria Into Tailspin, Presidency Warns Media

The Presidency Wednesday warned the media against what it called "too much criticism", saying it might send the country into a "tailspin".

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, gave the warning at the State House, Abuja, Wednesday when he received the Ace Leadership Award presented to him by the management of Love FM 104.5 Abuja as part of its Merit Awards 2022.

Adesina, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information State House, sought continued partnership with the media to help the government and citizens realise the Nigeria of their dream.

He thanked the organisation for considering him worthy of the award.

He said: "The media should partner with the government instead of being adversaries.

"What you find in the media at times is that they are so adversarial to government, which does not have to be. This is our country and we don't have any other one.

"If they send the country into a tailspin through too much criticism, even the media won't even be able to do its work. So, we should always bear in mind that it is our country and whatever we make of it is what we get."

Presenting the award, the representative of Love FM, Ewuzie Anele Lilian, told Adesina: "Sometimes we criticise you, we learnt that from you anyway. Before you got here, you were criticising others. We've come to say congratulations despite all that has happened.

"We are proud at the level you have reached and pray that God will sustain you and give you more wisdom to deal with the challenges associated with the job ".