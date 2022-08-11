Liberia: Bility Accepts Petition to Vie for Nimba's 7th Electoral District Rep. Seat in 2023

11 August 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — In what appears to be a new political paradigm shift in Nimba County, embattled Liberty Party National Chairman, Musa Bility has accepted the petition to contest for the Representative seat of Electoral District #7 in next year's general elections.

Hundreds of citizens gathered in Bahn City on July 30, 2022, to petition the businessman to vie for the representative seat of the district in 2023.

In their petition, the Nimba County District #7 citizens showered praise on Mr. Bility for his innumerable contributions to the development of not only the District but Nimba County as a whole.

The petitioners named the reconditioning of farm to market roads, opening of various community streets in Saclepea and Bahn cities and the provision of tuition aids among others as contributions the Liberty Party Chairman has and continues to make in the county.

According to them, a good number of Nimbaians have also benefited immensely from the Bility Foundation, which is owned and operated by Mr. Bility.

The petitioners at the same time assured Mr. Bility that the District stands ready to rallying the necessary support in order to ensure his victory in 2023.

Following the petition, Mr. Bility took the citizens' request to his parents in Saclepea for consultation, where a decision was reached for Mr. Bility to accept the petition.

In his acceptance remarks, the Liberty Party National Chairman explained that one of his major aims is to promote unity amongst Nimbaians in order to move the county forward.

"My coming into this process is not to promote disunity among us, but rather to support the unity of Nimbaians and help improve health, education and roads", he said.

"If you elect me as your representative next year, we will work to improve your lives and build institutions that will continue to benefit the county even if we are not around in the future," Bility continued.

Bility who sounded optimistic reiterated his unending support to the growth and development of Nimba County before, during and after the elections.

The ceremony was attended by Nimba County District #4 Representative, Gonpu Kargon and a proxy of Senator Prince Johnson.

