Liberia: Urey, Wife Divorce After 36 Years of Marriage

11 August 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G. Wesseh

Monrovia — The political leader of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey, has lost the game of love after his wife of 36 years, Mai Urey, filed for divorce, citing incompatibility of temper, FrontPageAfrica gathered.

On August 4, 2022, the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court "B" granted the divorce, a senior court officer disclosed.

The pair, who got married on May 25, 1986, is blessed daughters - Danielle Urey, who is now the head of MTN Liberia; Telia Urey, an enterprising businesswoman; and Benita Urey.

Mai and Benoni's union began experiencing problems back in 2019, according to a court document, after the pair realized that they could no longer live in peace despite efforts made by family and friends to have both the defendant and plaintiff live in harmony up to the time Mai filed for divorce with the court.

Mai had prayed the court to grant her a decree dissolving the marriage as if she and her former husband were two separate and distinct persons as if such said marriage contract was never entered into.

She also asked the court to grant unto her "all further relief that the judge may deem just, legal, and equitable under the law."

According to court officers, Benoni didn't interpose any objection to his former wife's wishes to end their marriage.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X