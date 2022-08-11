Liberia: Urey, Wife Divorce After 36 Years of Marriage

Monrovia — The political leader of the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey, has lost the game of love after his wife of 36 years, Mai Urey, filed for divorce, citing incompatibility of temper, FrontPageAfrica gathered.

On August 4, 2022, the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court "B" granted the divorce, a senior court officer disclosed.

The pair, who got married on May 25, 1986, is blessed daughters - Danielle Urey, who is now the head of MTN Liberia; Telia Urey, an enterprising businesswoman; and Benita Urey.

Mai and Benoni's union began experiencing problems back in 2019, according to a court document, after the pair realized that they could no longer live in peace despite efforts made by family and friends to have both the defendant and plaintiff live in harmony up to the time Mai filed for divorce with the court.

Mai had prayed the court to grant her a decree dissolving the marriage as if she and her former husband were two separate and distinct persons as if such said marriage contract was never entered into.

She also asked the court to grant unto her "all further relief that the judge may deem just, legal, and equitable under the law."

According to court officers, Benoni didn't interpose any objection to his former wife's wishes to end their marriage.