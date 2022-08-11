Ghana: Bolt Food Wins Award At Ghana Corporate Brand Awards

Bolt Food, Ghana's leading food delivery platform has been awarded the Brand of the Year for Food Distribution at Ghana Corporate Brand awards held in Accra.

Organised by Maven Communications, it is a distinctive recognition of brands identified as champions in their industry category based on their market standing and consumer preference.

The nominees were evaluated based on jury board recommendations, customer feedback, creativity, brand building and management investment, quality of products and services, and corporate social responsibility.

This year's event was themed, "Celebrating consistency and versatility of corporate brands."

Ali Zaryab, Bolt Food Country Manager, commenting on the award, "As Bolt Food, we have leveraged our experience in operations, logistics and existing technology along with hundreds of thousands of couriers to build the best food delivery network where we operate."

"We have thousands of users who already actively use our product and trust the Bolt brand. So, offering a new product for our active users was our logical next step," he said.

"At Bolt, we are constantly upgrading to optimise the online delivery experience for online retailers and consumers alike. It is fulfilling that our efforts to ensure smooth delivery of food items to customers have resulted in our being recognised as the best platform today; we believe there is still more room to become even more efficient in this online delivery space," he said.

Emphasising Bolt Food's delivery efficiency, OpokuEugene, a customer of Bolt Food, confirmed, "Ordering on the Bolt Food app is very convenient, and delivery is very prompt, giving me the chance to follow the delivery till the food finally gets delivered. I will continue to order on the Bolt Food app because it is much cheaper and offers me relaxation and comfort. Knowing my food is on its way with options to either pay electronically or pay upon delivery is even cooler".