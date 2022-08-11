Ghana: Bombers Determined to Prove Mark ... Claims Coach Asare After Team's Arrival

Head Coach of Ghana's amateur boxing team (Black Bombers), Kwasi Asare, says the team was determined to prove a mark in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham.

"We were not looking up to our preparations; we were determined and needed the medal than any country there. We believed in ourselves and we went there to prove it."

According to Coach Asare, achieving this feat was not done alone but with the support of coaches from the grassroots and the gyms who made available these boxers for selection.

Speaking to the media at the Kotoka Airport on arrival, the experienced coach described the competition as a tough one considering Ghana's team which had few athletes who were quite inexperience.

"It was a tough one because you meet competitors who are more experienced than your athletes - meaning you need to work more technically, tactically and psychologically to be able to get them through.

Though we had some boxers who were quite experienced but others had athletes who were vast experienced and had been to two or three tournaments compared to ours," he added.

He stated that boxing had shown illimitable talent all along and should have a well-structured investment plan.

"Boxing is able to showcase what the sport can do for the nation and we have done it on countless occasions; having done it at the Olympics and same has been replicated in the Commonwealth Games."

Ghana's performance in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is the best the country has had since the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Team Ghana presented 110 athletes and left with five medals, coming from the boxing as well as track and field events.

Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey delivered silver medals with Abdul Wahid Omar settling for bronze in boxing.

In the field and track events, Joseph Paul Amoah grabbed bronze after finishing third in the 200m final with a time of 20.49s.

Deborah Acquah finished third in the Women's Long Jump after a leap of 6.94m to clinch bronze - setting a new national record in the process.