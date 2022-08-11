Ghana: Bishop Paul Boafo Inaugurates Buduatta Methodist Church

The Ebenezer Methodist Church Building and Manse at Gomoa Buduatta, in the Winneba North Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has been inaugurated.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, dedicating and unveiling the plaque for the building, commended Christians, who rely on God in time of challenges and riches.

He noted that said "Some Christians forget about God in their days of earthly glory and riches. Therefore, those who believe in God all the time must be given special recognition".

Most Rev. Paul Boafonoted that "the Methodist Church, Ghana, currently faces the challenge of infrastructure as a result of which thousands of its members worship under trees, open air and in rented premises."

The Rt. Rev. Paa Solomon Grant- Essilfie, the Diocesan Bishop of Winneba with Jurisdiction over the Ebenezer Methodist Society of Buduatta, urged the "congregants to change their attitudes and life styles to reflect the newness of the church building and the Manse, otherwise the beautiful edifice would be in vain and not to the glory of God."

The Very Rev. William A. Nyamekeh, Superintendent Minister of Winneba North Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana, disclosed that with the completion of the Manse, the Buduatta Methodist Society would be given a Resident Minister in October, this year."

The current Minister-In-Charge of the Buduatta Ebenezer Society, Rev. Joseph Amissahpraised Mr. Bernard Nature Appiah, a citizen of Buduatta, who spearheaded the renovation of the church building and the Manse.

According to Mr. Kwame Boateng Hackman, the Society Steward in charge of Administration, the renovation of the Church building and the Manse of the Buduatta Methodist Society, founded in 1902, which celebrates its 120th Anniversary, this year, was timely.

He commended Mr Appiah for contributing to about 80 percent of the cost of the renovation, and others such as Mr. Alfred Mensah, Madam Cecilia Mensah, Mr. and Mrs. KojoHackman, (both deceased) Messers Kweku Sersah-Johnson, Emmanuel Yaw Essah and Inspector (retired) YawArkoh for contributing to the renovation of the building.