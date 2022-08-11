Ghana: Ya-Na Appeals for Lecture Halls for UDS Yendi Satellite Campus

Yendi — The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Mahama Abukari II, has appealed to the government to construct lecture theatres for the Yendi Satellite Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Yendi.

He said lack of lecture halls had made it difficult for pioneers of the university to start lectures.

The Overlord said this when the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at Gbewaa Palace here in Yendi on Monday.

The visit formed part of the three-day working visit of the President to the area.

The Ya- Na said education was the back bone to the growth and development of every society.

"We can never grow or develop if our children did not get better education hence the urgent need for the construction of the lecture halls," he stressed.

He said education played a very critical key role in pushing ideas and development forward of societies.

Ndan Ya- Na added that having university in Yendi would help the youth to acquire quality education.

He stressed that, the education of the youth in Dagbon kingdom was dear to his heart and urged the government to work on the construction of the lecture theatre.

The Ya-Na also passionately appealed to the government to support the police service in Yendi with a vehicle for them to deliver on their mandate.

He also applauded the security agencies in Yendi for the good work they had been doing for the people of Dagbon over the years.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ndan Ya-Na that the construction of the lecture theatre would commence as early as possible.

He said his government was committed to building educational infrastructure development across the country, adding that one of the priority of his government was to ensure that every child got the quality of education in the country.

The President commended the good people of Dagbon for maintaining peace in the area and urged them to continue with peace for more development to come to the area.