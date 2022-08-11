Ghana: Vivo Energy Ghana Renovates St Peter's Primary School Classroom Block

11 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

New Takoradi — Vivo Energy Ghana has renovated the classroom block for St Peter's Primary School, at Poase Takoradi, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, of the Western Region.

The company also donated classroom desks, teachers' desks, bookshelves, ceiling fans and waste bins to the school.

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Kader Maiga, said, the company was committed to promoting education and protecting the environment.

He noted that in September, Ghana would join the rest of the world to celebrate this year's International Literacy Day on the theme: "Transforming literacy learning spaces," which would provide an opportunity "to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning, build resilience and ensure quality equitable and inclusive education for all."

"As a business, this is important to us because we see it as a collective effort to transform learning spaces like St. Peter's Primary School for safe and secured environment for learning.

"Our drive to invest in communities where we operate goes beyond just corporate strategy but hinges around the visible impact and knowing that we are growing together with our communities and also playing our part as responsible corporate body," Mr Maiga said.

He said the renovation of the school was "a testament of our commitment to the development of our communities".

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for collaborating with stakeholders to renovate the St Peters School block.

"Their efforts towards the education sector is extraordinary and good for the training of our future leaders in New Takoradi and the country.

The chief of Poase New Takoradi, Nana Assifuah Kuma IV, praised Vivo Energy for contributing to the development of education.

He pledged that the chiefs would collaborate with stakeholders towards the development of Poase New Takoradi.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X