Ghana: Vivo Energy Ghana Renovates St Peter's Primary School Classroom Block

New Takoradi — Vivo Energy Ghana has renovated the classroom block for St Peter's Primary School, at Poase Takoradi, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, of the Western Region.

The company also donated classroom desks, teachers' desks, bookshelves, ceiling fans and waste bins to the school.

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Kader Maiga, said, the company was committed to promoting education and protecting the environment.

He noted that in September, Ghana would join the rest of the world to celebrate this year's International Literacy Day on the theme: "Transforming literacy learning spaces," which would provide an opportunity "to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning, build resilience and ensure quality equitable and inclusive education for all."

"As a business, this is important to us because we see it as a collective effort to transform learning spaces like St. Peter's Primary School for safe and secured environment for learning.

"Our drive to invest in communities where we operate goes beyond just corporate strategy but hinges around the visible impact and knowing that we are growing together with our communities and also playing our part as responsible corporate body," Mr Maiga said.

He said the renovation of the school was "a testament of our commitment to the development of our communities".

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for collaborating with stakeholders to renovate the St Peters School block.

"Their efforts towards the education sector is extraordinary and good for the training of our future leaders in New Takoradi and the country.

The chief of Poase New Takoradi, Nana Assifuah Kuma IV, praised Vivo Energy for contributing to the development of education.

He pledged that the chiefs would collaborate with stakeholders towards the development of Poase New Takoradi.