Ghana: Executive Phobia Win Hearts Supporters Fun Games

Executive Phobia put up a magnificent performance to lift the maiden edition of Hearts of Oak supporters fun games held at the Kisiman Pure Fire Park in Accra.

Though many other indoor games were played, football was the highlight - and stole all the attention as Executive Phobia accounted for Chapter 64 to win the coveted trophy at stake.

On their way to the final, Executive Phobia defeated Chapter O 1-0 and inflicted the same scoreline on Chapter 89 before beating Chapter 64 by another solitary 1-0 win to lift the diadem.

The losing finalist also beat Tor Phobia 1-0 and Hearts 1911 by the same scoreline to qualify for the final which they lost gallantly.

In other games, Chapter 89 beat Fire for Fire 2-1, while Tor Phobia drew 1-1 with Chapter 0.

According to one of the event organisers, Salifu Osman, the games were to promote physical fitness and as well as strengthen the camaraderie among the supporters.