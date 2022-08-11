Ghana: Word of Life Christian Centre Donates Gh¢5,000 to Street Academy

The Word of Life Christian Centre at Spintex in Accra, on Sunday presented an amount of GH¢5,000 to the Street Academy.

The donation, made during the church's thanksgiving service for the Street Academy to mark Children's Day, was to support the institution's activities.

Mrs Vanessa Quaye, First Lady of the church, said that Street Academy was an NGO school that provides a haven for children from underprivileged and resource-constrained backgrounds by offering an alternative school curriculum based on non-formal education instruction.

"They entice these children to pursue an education by using sports, music, drama, and cultural studies. This aids individuals in discovering the reason for which God created them, allowing their skill to flourish and become useful to society."

Mrs Quaye, therefore, urged Ghanaians to support the Street Academy so it can pull underprivileged kids out of the streets "and gradually deter them from getting involved with prostitution, armed robbery or other wrongdoing groups."

She quoted a verse from the Bible (Proverbs 22:6) that enjoins parents "to train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

Director of the Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, was grateful to Mrs Quaye and her husband - Rev. Dr Isaac Quaye for the support.

"I'm immensely indebted to the church for the support and also thrilled by the speedy response to our request."

Ataa Lartey urged other good-spirited organisations and philanthropists to come to the aid of the Academy - which he maintained, has taken hundreds of kids off the street over the years.