Nigeria: Singer Tems Attacks Follower Who Condemned Her Voice

11 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems has countered a follower who criticised her voice.

During a live video session on her Instagram account, the fast-rising star was responding to various questions asked by her fans when a follower criticised her voice

"your voice no sweet," the fan wrote in pidgin English.

Tems read the message out replied instantly saying the fan was insane.

She further raised her middle finger in the air and laughed.

The vocalist has been taking the world by storm with global achievements, From winning the BET awards for a best International act to owning a track in the upcoming Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

The Nigerian singer has also made history by becoming the Nigerian artist with the most entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

