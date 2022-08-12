Nigeria: 1,755 Terrorists Surrender, 29 Killed in Two Weeks - Military

The Military High Command says at least 1,755 terrorists have surrendered within two weeks, while troops killed 29 insurgents, arrested 55 and rescued 52 civilians in the Northeast.

The Director, Defence Media Operations Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this during the biweekly update on military operations between 28 July to 11 August 2022, said troops recovered 128 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five bicycles, 12 AK-47 rifles, four motorcycles and five mobile phones.

In the breakdown, he said troops of Operation HADIN KAI ambushed Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists along Uzoro-Gadamayo Road in Adamawa State.

He said during the encounter, one terrorist was neutralized while others fled, adding that the troops recovered one AK-49 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, four AK-49 magazines, 250 rounds of 5.56mm, one bandolier and a mobile phone in the process.

It was also disclosed that troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force arrested Hussain Dungus, Ali Bulama Jidda and Mallam Ali Abuna terrorist logistics suppliers on 6 August 2022 and Buni Yadi general area.

Items recovered from the suspects include the sum of N1,793,700.00, large quantity of assorted food stuffs, three handsets, two bicycles and other sundries.

In a similar vein, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction on August 3, 2022 at Degbawa near Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said the airstrike led to the killing of a key ISWAP Commander, Alhaji Modu (aka Bem Bem), and 20 of his fighters.

"Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, troops neutralized 29 terrorists, arrested 55 and rescued 52 civilians. Also, troops recovered 128 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five bicycles, 12 AK-47 rifles, four motorcycles and five mobile phones.

"Consequently, within the week under review, a total of 1,755 Boko Haram terrorists members and their families comprising 280 adult males, 523 adult females and 952 children surrendered to troops at different locations," he said.

In the North West, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on routine patrol arrested five suspected foreign bandits named, Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim at Jibia in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

He said the troops also arrested one Mallam Yahaya, a notorious bandit informant who has been on the tracking list of the Department of State Security for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Items recovered include 161 cattle, eight camels, large consignment of clothing from terrorists after an encounter in Zango in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

In another development, he said the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI carried out successful strikes on key terrorists enclave and hideout located at Rudu forest in Katsina State and killed high profile terrorist leader who has been on the wanted list of the military named Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal (aka Abdulkareem Boss) and 27 of his foot soldiers.

In the North Central, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested notorious criminals on the wanted list of the Theatre Command namely; Nathaniel Azege who has been terrorizing Makurdi town.