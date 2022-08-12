Nigeria: Govt Frowns At FA Cup Crisis, Directs NFF to 'Restore Sanity'

The Federal Government has voiced out displeasure over the ongoing crisis brought about by the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to nominate Kwara United for the 2023 Confederation Cup.

The government also frowned at the steady decline in domestic league football in the country as a result of uneven scheduling and other related issues.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development reaction was no doubt informed by the recent withdrawal of clubs from the 2022 Aiteo FA Cup following the controversial decision in favour of Kwara United.

"It is unacceptable that teams were treated against the rules but according to other considerations not in the rule books. Our league has never sunk this low.

"Several times, through writing and verbal discussions, the Ministry has brought this to the attention of NFF and persons in charge of the Domestic league.

"Unfortunately, things are getting bad, instead of getting better. The Federal Government will be left with no choice than to act to save the crumbling system in place and bring about desired changes."

"The Federal Government is mandating the NFF to act swiftly and find encompassing and sustainable solutions to all contending issues around the Aiteo Cup. There is a race against time to act, so the NFF must swing to work swiftly to restore sanity,"

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing crisis, the NFF has fixed August 17 for the finals of this year's Aiteo Cup, in the women's and men's categories at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.