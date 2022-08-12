Nigeria: Documents Burnt As Fire Breaks Out At House of Reps

There was fire outbreak at the new wing of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening, Daily Trust reports.

Director, Information, National Assembly, Agada Rawlings Emmanuel, who confirmed the incident, said the fire occurred in one of the Janitors located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing of the House of Representatives.

He said the fire was suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

"Accordingly, the fire have been put out with assistance of staff on duty who immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officers.

"Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, contained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

"It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, Normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officer's of the House of Representatives and Honourable members office's will be restored immediately.

"Management wish to commend the prompt response/ actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak," he said in a statement.