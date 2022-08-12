Nigeria: Indian Police Arrest Two Nigerians for Supplying Marijuana, Hard Drugs

The Indian police accused the Nigerian suspects of delivering about "355 grams of methaqualone and 5 kg of ganja" to an unknown dealer.

The Indian police have arrested and detained two Nigerians over their alleged involvement in supplying large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

According to a report published by the India Today newspaper on Thursday, the duo identified as Herry, alias Ifeanyi, 26, and, Obiora, 50, were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch at Vasant Kunj.

The suspects were accused of delivering about "355 grams of methaqualone and 5 kg of ganja" to an unknown dealer, the report says.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Raj Kumar, according to the report, had received confidential information that the two accused Nigerian drug suppliers would supply cocaine to an unknown person between 10 and 11 p.m.

The police boss said the seized drugs found on the accused are worth millions in the international market.

The police also disclosed that they discovered that the two Nigerians entered India from Nigeria on three-month visas and continued residing in the country illegally after their visas expired.

"Officials stopped both the accused when they arrived to make the sale. When stopped by the team, the foreigners panicked and escaped into the lanes. Thereafter, both of them were apprehended.

"Upon checking them, a white narcotic substance was found inside a polythene bag. When tested with the field kit, the substance was found to be methaqualone. A total of 355 grams of methaqualone and 5 kg of ganja were recovered from them.

"It was found that both the accused came to India from Nigeria on a three-month visa. After the visa expired, they continued to live illegally in the country.

According to the report, the duo have been arraigned before the Tis Hazari court on Thursday and have also been remanded to five days in police custody for further investigation.