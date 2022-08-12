Nigerian Army Buries Officer, Soldiers Killed in Abuja Terrorist Attack

Two officers and soldiers were ambushed and killed by terrorists during a clearance operation at Bwari Area Council of Abuja on 24 July.

Guards Brigade Nigerian Army buries Capt. Samuel Attah and 4 others killed during Bwari attack in Abuja on Thursday (11/8/22)

The remains of late Samuel Attah, a captain, and four other soldiers who died during a clearance operation in Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were laid to rest in Abuja on Thursday.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Godfrey Abakpa, a captain, said in a statement that the burial took place at the Guards Brigade cemetery in Abuja.

Mr Abakpa said the late officer and soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in FCT.

He said the funeral oration was read by the Commanding Officer of 7 Guards Battalion, Salim Hassan, a lieutenant colonel, and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Joshua Adisa, also a lieutenant colonel.

According to him, they described the late captain and soldiers as thoroughbred Infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in the defence of Nigeria.

The commanding officers said the army would greatly miss the contributions and services of the deceased.

"They asked God to console the families left behind and urged them to take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the Lord till the resurrection morning.

"Highpoint of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen James Ataguba, to the next of kins of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes.

"There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell," he added.

The burial process started with a Christian wake keep and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John's Military Church (Protestant) before the final Internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery.

The solemn ceremony was witnessed by senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers of the Brigade, Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya, as well as family members and the barracks community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that two officers and four soldiers paid the supreme price during a clearance operation at Bwari on 24 July.

One of the officers, Ibrahim Suleiman, a lieutenant, has since been buried according to Islamic rite.