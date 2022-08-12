Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Averaged 1.183m Barrels Per Day in July - OPEC

11 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says Nigeria's crude oil production increased to an average of 1.183 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2022.

OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for August 2022 which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The report said the figure showed an increase of 7,000 barrels per day when compared with 1.176mb/d produced averagely in the month of June 2022.

"According to secondary sources, averaged 28.92 mb/d in July 2022, higher by 216,000 barrels per day month-on-month.

"Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, while production in Venezuela and Angola declined," it said.

The report said Nigeria's July Stanbic IBTC Bank Purchasing Manger's Index rose to 53.2 from 50.9 in June, amid stronger inflows of new orders.

It said this helped to underpin a further improvement in operating conditions in the Nigerian non-oil private sector.

"Yet, purchase and output price inflation accelerated for the fifth straight month to 18.6 per cent in June 2022, against 17.7 per cent in May, amid unfavourable exchange rate movements and higher fuel costs.

"Nevertheless, business sentiment improved as firms reported hopes of securing greater business investments," the report added. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X