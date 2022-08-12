Nigeria: Oshodi/Isolo Residents Decry Billing Despite Blackout

Concerned residents of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State have decried the electricity bill imposed on them despite the blackout in the area.

They accused the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) of exploiting them despite the unstable power supply to the area, describing the act as unfair.

A member of the 'Let there be light' forum, Comrade Ayinde Olawale told Daily Trust that the Oshodi-Isolo LG constituency 1 comprising of Oshodi, Alasia Shogunle, Mafoluku and Ewtuntun communities have been in total blackout for three weeks until August 5 when some areas were supplied after complaints by residents.

According to Olawale, the total blackout occurred due to a power surge and fire outbreak that occurred in the sub-station within the Oshodi-Isolo LG secretariat three weeks ago.

He alleged that up till now, the faulty substation transformer is yet to be fixed, leaving the affected communities in total blackout.

"In those three weeks of total blackout, the IKEDC kept bringing bills into our communities without any supply of power. How can we be paying for darkness?

The residents demanded that the bills imposed on the affected areas be cancelled immediately; saying electricity distribution companies must stop the mass exploitation of residents.

Olawale threatened to take legal and civil actions against IKEDC should it fail to cancel the bills while he called for total restoration of electricity to all the areas including Oshodi, Ladipo, Shogunle, and Mafoluku.