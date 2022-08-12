Nigeria: Indonesian Envoy Builds Mosque in FCT Community, Urges Religious Tolerance

Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria Usra Harahap on Thursday inaugurated a mosque he built for the Misbahul'im Islamic School, Kurudu, Abuja, with a call on Nigerians to practice religious tolerance.

According to him, religious tolerance is one ingredient needed for national development.

Harahap said while inaugurating the Mosque in commemoration of his 62nd birthday that his donation of the mosque was part of efforts to strengthen the diplomatic relations between both countries by taking it beyond the high level to the grassroots.

The envoy said that he decided to build a dedicated place for prayers in order to contribute to the teaching of Islamic studies.

He underscored the need for adherents of all religions in the country to live in peacefully with one another for the well-being of the country.

On Nigeria- Indonesian relations, Harahap said both countries would continue to enjoy greater ties in education and security.

Mr Nazeef Shuaib, Director of the Misbahul'im Quranic School, expressed appreciation to the ambassador for building/donating the mosque which he said would serve as a place of learning and prayer. (NAN)