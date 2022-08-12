Ghana: Creating Jobs From Waste - KMA Inaugurates Green Information Point

In a bit to make gains out of waste, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has inaugurated a Green Information Point, a project that forms part of the Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD) at Asokwa in the Metropolis.

HORESD is a 2.5 million European Union-funded project, which is aimed at improving sustainable socio-economic and environmental conditions in the Ashanti region.

The Mayor of KMA, Mr Samuel Pyne, at the inauguration on Wednesday said the project seeks to create jobs from waste recycling by transforming it into fertilizer and electricity.

That, he added, would contribute to the reduction of poverty and health risks in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Mr Pyne also stated that the project would among other things, promote community participation in waste management as well as reduce, reuse, recycle and recover waste.

The Mayor noted that there has been a deliberate effort by the local authorities to ensure the realization of the project, stating that a delegation of politicians, technical officers, academics and media practitioners have been sent for a study tour at Valencia in Spain.

'This 7-day study tour has boosted the confidence of the Kumasi team in working towards achieving the deliverables and by extension improve the social, economic and environmental conditions of Kumasi and its adjoining cities,' he emphasized.

He added that this is evidenced in the way the participants have taken over the radio stations to create awareness of the need for the public to partner with the Assembly to turn waste into an income-earning resource.