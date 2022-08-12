Liberia: Sen. Dillon to Dedicate Disadvantaged Youth Center

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is poised to officially dedicate a 70 Thousand United States Rehabilitation and Integration center for disadvantaged youths, referred to as "Zogos."

The expected dedication program was confirmed to this paper by the Political Officer in the office of Senator Dillon, Able Plackie on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Mr. Plackie said the 70 thousand center contains 19 rooms, training centers, clinics, storages, and parking lots, chapels for religious purposes both Muslims and Christians, etc.

According to him, the project situated Cooper Farm, Rehab Community, Montserrado County is a pilot project, adding that when dedicated, the first batch of people to take in will be disadvantaged females and their kids.

May 15, 2019, Senator Dillon broke ground for the construction of the center as part of his campaign promise made to the people of Montserrado County to help rehabilitate and integrate disadvantaged youths or zogos.

Mr. Plackie said that the funding for the construction center for disadvantaged young people in Montserrado County was made possible by Friends of Dillon, both at home and abroad.

Nearly all those who contested in Liberia both in the presidential and senatorial elections spoke strongly about helping to rehabilitate disadvantaged young man and women who have socially dropped out.

But to the contrary, those young people are still in various streets corners, most often snatching phones and other valuables from people.