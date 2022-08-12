Ghana: Stop Sand Winning On Amarhia Dairy Farm Lands - Deputy Lands Minister

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has cautioned individuals and groups winning sand on portions of the Amarhia Dairy Farm Lands in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region to halt the illegalities.

He warned that anyone found in the act would be prosecuted.

He gave the warning when he led a team from the Ministry, the Lands Commission and a task force from the Ghana Police Service to inspect the lands on Thursday.

Mr Owusu-Bio announced that the government would by end of October 2022 go ahead with its intended plan to allocate 40 per cent out of the 1,000 acres of the Amarhia Dairy Farm Lands to five families identified as pre-acquisition owners of the land.

He inspected the final work done by the surveyors ahead of the allocations to the five families.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr James Dadson stated that as part of the efforts to allocate portions of land to the families, the Commission would fashion out a scheme to aid development in the area.

Mr Owusu-Bio and his team also visited some portions of the land being used for the construction of 32 residential bungalows for Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, following their relocation from Borteyman.