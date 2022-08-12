Ghana: RCC, GHS to Reverse Negative Health Indicators - Upper East Regional Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has asserted that the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (UERCC) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) are determined to reverse the negative health indicators in the region.

The Minister conceded that the region's performance in indicators like maternal mortality and the doctor-patient ratio is very low but stated that the RCC outfit would work with the GHS to turn things around.

Mr Yakubu made this remark at the 2021 mid-year performance review meeting in Bolgatanga on the theme, "The role of quality data improvement service delivery outcome."

"I wish to assure all and sundry that the Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Regional Health Committee will monitor health facilities to ensure that health staff are not only punctual but also adhere to the tenets and ethics of their profession," he said.

The minister also observed that quality data gathering has been a challenge to all the institutions in the region.

He, therefore, appealed to the officers of the Regional Planning Coordinating Unit (RPCU) to make data available for the institutions that need them.

That, he said, would help in the realization of the Integrated Medium-Term Regional Plan.

On his part, the Regional Director of the GHS, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, assured that the regional health team would strive to ensure quality health care delivery.

On maternal mortality, he said the region has chalked marginal improvement under the period of review.