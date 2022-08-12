Africa: Hawks FC to Play Horoya of Guinea in CAF Champions League Preliminaries

Gambian First Division League champions, Hawks FC have been drawn against Horoya FC of Guinea Conakry in the preliminary stage of this season's Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

Banjul-based team, Hawks FC will take part in the Total Energies CAF Champions League preliminary round after winning the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League.

They finished top of the standings in the 2021/2022 season with 59 points after 29 matches, with a game to spare.

Hawks FC will first play Horoya at home before travelling to Guinea Conakry for the return leg.

The winner between Hawks FC of The Gambia and Horoya of Guinea will meet the winner between Coton Sports of Benin and Asec Mimosas of Cote d'Ivoire in the second round.

No Gambian side has ever qualified for the group stage of the continent's most prestigious inter-club competition proper as they are mostly eliminated by North African sides.

Meanwhile, Horoya of Guinea also won the Guinea Conakry Ligue 1 after collecting 65 points in 26 games.

The first-leg of the first preliminary round will be played from September 9th to 11th with the return matches scheduled to be played a week later.

Matches for the second round of the qualifiers will take place at the start of October.