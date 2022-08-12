Gambia: Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers Round up

Black and White FC, H Fankanta FC and QPR FC over the weekend secured victories in the on-going Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Black and White boys beat Standard FC 5-4 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless to navigate to the next round of the Sateyba rainy season biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

H Fankanta FC defeated Deago FC 2-1 to snatch a place in the next round of the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

QPR FC beat Gidda United by the same score line to sail to the next round of the Sateyba summer biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Standard FC, Deago FC and Gidda United FC are all out of the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers after losing to Black and White FC, H Fankanta FC and QPR FC in their qualifier matches.