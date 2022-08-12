Gambia: Brikama Nawetan Qualifiers Round up

11 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Black and White FC, H Fankanta FC and QPR FC over the weekend secured victories in the on-going Brikama 'nawetan' qualifiers played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The Black and White boys beat Standard FC 5-4 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless to navigate to the next round of the Sateyba rainy season biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

H Fankanta FC defeated Deago FC 2-1 to snatch a place in the next round of the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers.

QPR FC beat Gidda United by the same score line to sail to the next round of the Sateyba summer biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Standard FC, Deago FC and Gidda United FC are all out of the on-going Brikama nawetan qualifiers after losing to Black and White FC, H Fankanta FC and QPR FC in their qualifier matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X