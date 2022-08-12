Gambia: Red Scorpions Clinch Women's League One Title

Red Scorpions have won the 2021/22 Gambia Football Federation(GFF) Women League One title after defeating Banjul based-club, City Girls one-nil during a match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Tuesday.

The game's only goal was netted by Mariama Cham in the 72nd minute to give the Jeshwang based-club a convincing victory over City Girls.

Red Scorpion won the Women League One title with 35 points with a game to spare, while their nearest title challengers The Gambia Police Force sit second with 31 points with a game to go.

Brikama based-club, Berewuleng occupy third on the table with 19 points with a game to spare.

They must win their remaining game to guarantee them the third place spot. City Girls are breathing right behind them on fourth spot with 17 points and will scuffle to win their last match.

The Gambia Armed Force occupy fifth place with 14 points with a game to spare. Abuko United sit sixth on the table with 13 points. Abuko United must win their final match against The Gambia Police Force to stay in the First Division League. Brikama United occupy seventh place on the table with 12 points while Immigration whose relegation has been confirmed sit rock-bottom with 3 points after 13 league matches.