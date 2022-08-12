Gambia: 2nd Tier - Water Side FC Remain in Relegation Zone Despite Win Over Latrikunda Utd

Water Side FC remain at the relegation zone in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League despite their 1-0 victory over Latrikunda United in their week-32 encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Tuesday.

The Water Side boys were struggling in the country's Second Tier before their match with Latrikunda United.

Water Side FC needed a victory against Latrikunda United to maintain their hopes of staying in the Second Division League for another season.

Water Side FC netted one goal in the match without Latrikunda United responding to clutch the vital three points.

The victory moved Water Side FC to second-place from bottom on the Second Division League table with 29 points.

Latrikunda United remained 13th-place on the Second Tier table with 35 points after slipping to Water Side FC.

Meanwhile, PSV Wellingara defeated Wagadu FC 1-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The win earned the Wellingara based-club 65 points after 32 league outings.