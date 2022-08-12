Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Visits Flood Victims, Pledges Support

The mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council accompanied by a high powered delegation last Sunday visited flood victims within his Municipality, acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead for those rendered homeless.

The visit was to assess firsthand information on the extent of damage caused by the recent flash floods in his Municipality and also to show solidarity with the victims.

During his visit, Mayor Bensouda reminded that the recent floods has affected many families, numbering more than 1000, adding that most of these affected families are without basic utilities including shelter and food.

Responding to questions from both the media and concerned residents about the fate of flood victims, Mayor Bensouda announced an essential needs donation drive to help supply the victims with general hygiene and sanitary products, food items, corrugated iron sheets and other valuable items.

"We have seen what had happened to these victims and we will do our utmost best to give them support. We've been in contact with our community partners, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Community, security services, The Gambia Red Cross Society and other relevant stakeholders including the government, who has been on the ground, to learn how our compassionate community can help the victims. One of the needs right now is for general hygiene products and food."

Similarly, the Kanifing Municipal Council staff also embarked on massive exercise to flush out flood waters in affected areas across the municipality.

The Kanifing Municipal Council Anti-littering Unit Manager, Lamin Camara, who was on the ground to gather firsthand information on the extent of damage caused, equally expressed dismay over the devastating floods that affected thousands of families across the country.

Camara, however, urged the general public to be mindful of disposing waste products on streets.

He observed that littering on the streets does not only pose health hazards but also cause obstruction on the streets, which he said, is not hygienic.

Camara equally warned mechanics, carpenters and shop owners to desist from packing their unused materials and products on the highways as they obstruct traffic.