Gambia: PSV Wellingara Qualify for Topflight Football Next Season

11 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

PSV Wellingara has qualified to the topflight (GFF 1 Division League) football next season after continuing with their lead at the top of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League.

PSV Wellingara defeated Wagadu 1- 0 during their week-32 fixture played at the Soma Mini-Stadium in Lower River Region.

Dawda Sankareh scored the only goal of the match for PSV Wellingara in the 13th minute.

Wellingara-based team, PSV now recorded their 12th victory of the league, while Upper River Region-based team Wagadu suffered their 18th defeat of the tournament.

PSV Wellingara overall collected 20 victories, 5 draws and suffered 7 losses after 32 matches.

The win maintains PSV Wellingara at the top of the standing with 65 points. They mathematically return to topflight football next season while Wagadu occupy rock bottom (18th) position with 26 points.

