Ghana: GIHOC Supports Ga Mashie to Celebrate Homowo

12 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) yesterday presented a range of their assorted products to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to celebrate the Ga Homowo Festival.

GIHOC's presentation included visits to the Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II, Sempe Traditional Council, Asere Tsuru Mantse Nii Quao Donkor II and Akumajay Mantse Nii Ayikai II.

The items presented comprises cartons of Castle Bridge, Mandingo, Kaiser Schnapp, Herb Afrique, Meridian Water among others.

Abola Mantse of the Ga State, Nii Ahele Nunoo who received the items on behalf of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, thanked GIHOC for the gesture and prayed for the prosperity of the company.

He said on a festive occasion which united the community and brought joy to the people, it was thoughtful to be remembered by companies who regarded the Ga Mashie stool as partners in development.

He called for more collaboration between the Ga Mashie stool and GIHOC to drive development in Ga Mashie and across the country.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, hailed the longstanding friendship between him and the company and called for more collaboration between his outfit and GIHOC to open economic opportunities for the people of Ga Mashie.

On her part, Production Supervisor at GIHOC, Ms Josephine Aryeetey, lauded the chiefs for their role in ensuring development and peace in Ga Mashie.

She said that with their company situated on Ga land and the support they had enjoyed from the chiefs in their operations, they could not turn a blind eye to such a historic celebration of the Ga state.

Media Relations Officer at GIHOC, Ms Araba Aggrey, stated their readiness to partner the chiefs on developmental and other socially beneficial projects, adding that they would be extending their activities to the other Ga communities who would also be celebrating the festival.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X