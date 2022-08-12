Ghana: GIHOC Supports Ga Mashie to Celebrate Homowo

The Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) yesterday presented a range of their assorted products to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to celebrate the Ga Homowo Festival.

GIHOC's presentation included visits to the Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II, Sempe Traditional Council, Asere Tsuru Mantse Nii Quao Donkor II and Akumajay Mantse Nii Ayikai II.

The items presented comprises cartons of Castle Bridge, Mandingo, Kaiser Schnapp, Herb Afrique, Meridian Water among others.

Abola Mantse of the Ga State, Nii Ahele Nunoo who received the items on behalf of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, thanked GIHOC for the gesture and prayed for the prosperity of the company.

He said on a festive occasion which united the community and brought joy to the people, it was thoughtful to be remembered by companies who regarded the Ga Mashie stool as partners in development.

He called for more collaboration between the Ga Mashie stool and GIHOC to drive development in Ga Mashie and across the country.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, hailed the longstanding friendship between him and the company and called for more collaboration between his outfit and GIHOC to open economic opportunities for the people of Ga Mashie.

On her part, Production Supervisor at GIHOC, Ms Josephine Aryeetey, lauded the chiefs for their role in ensuring development and peace in Ga Mashie.

She said that with their company situated on Ga land and the support they had enjoyed from the chiefs in their operations, they could not turn a blind eye to such a historic celebration of the Ga state.

Media Relations Officer at GIHOC, Ms Araba Aggrey, stated their readiness to partner the chiefs on developmental and other socially beneficial projects, adding that they would be extending their activities to the other Ga communities who would also be celebrating the festival.