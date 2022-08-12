Ghana: Sports Ministry to Partner Betking to Develop Sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports are ready to collaborate with one of Africa's leading sports and digital entertainment outfits - BetKing, to take develop sports and drive it to a new level.

Delivering an address on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Head Policy for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mohammed Sannie Adams, said the ministry was focused on the development of football as a business, contributing to the national development of the community.

According to him, "the ministry wants to develop the entire value chain, from playing to production and partners such as BetKing in order to achieve the progressive development of youth through sports."

He said this during the launch of BetKing at the offices of MultiChoice Ghana in Accra where the company officially announced its entry into the Ghanaian market with a high-level stakeholder event.

The Commissioner for the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Peter Mireku and, and a host of top dignitaries and key stakeholders across the Ghanaian sports industry were in attendance.

BetKing aims to, not only provide Ghanaians with a credible and reliable sports betting platform, but also intensify local efforts designed to positively impact lives within communities they operate and beyond.

Managing Director of BetKing Ghana, Mr Ryan Moore, said the company's vision for the Ghanaian market was to provide a trusted platform that delivers value to its customers and partners, "because at BetKing, we believe everyone is a king and it reflects in everything we do, specifically speaking to how we engage the communities we invest in."

He said BetKing is looking forward to engaging customers with exciting activations and offers with the new football season and the upcoming World Cup, turning the thrill of a play into a real win.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Mr Alex Okyere, in a presentation stated that the partnership with BetKing provides the opportunity to explore the pursuit of digital and entertainment offerings beyond betting and broadcasting.

He said "SuperPicks, which is one of the many fruits of our partnership, would be unveiled in Ghana very soon to provide fans with curated sports entertainment and free-to-play games for them to compete for bragging rights and huge cash prizes, and wish BetKing all the best in Ghana and look forward to all the exciting things we are going to do together."

According to him, MultiChoice Ghana aims to add value to the local economy by generating hundreds of employment opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship through its agency model.

Head of Compliance and CSR at BetKing Ghana, Mr Enoch Quaye, stressed on the company's aim to strengthen efforts towards building positive local community impact, adding that one of the ways the company is doing this is through grassroots sports development.

"We are bringing excellent responsible gaming and compliance standards to Ghana, and in doing so, we are certain this would not only increase trust amongst our customers and regulatory partnership value but also allow us to transform lives," he noted.

Mr Mireku stated that the launch of BetKing in Ghana was a nod to the Commission for doing something right in the regulatory space, resulting in entrants from credible players like BetKing.

He stressed on the need for BetKing to fully comply with regulatory policies put in place by the government.