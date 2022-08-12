Ghana: NSC Sports Management, Admin Course Sept. 4

The National Sports College (NSC) will from September 4-10, host an advanced certificate course in Sports Management and Administration at the College in Winneba.

The course, under the theme "Moving Sports to the next level through human resource development" is targeted at Sports Managers and Administrators who had taken introductory and intermediate courses in the same field with the College or other institutions.

Areas to be studied include, sports management, sports marketing and sponsorship, sports coaching, contemporary sports leadership, sports event management and crises in sports.

Resource persons for the course are Dr Austin Luguterah from the University of Ghana and Dr Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast.

According to organisers, interested persons should contact the college for registration ahead of the start of the course for proper arrangements.

The initiative also forms part of efforts by the college to help the country raise quality administrators for the development of sports in the country.