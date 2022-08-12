Ghana: NSC Sports Management, Admin Course Sept. 4

12 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The National Sports College (NSC) will from September 4-10, host an advanced certificate course in Sports Management and Administration at the College in Winneba.

The course, under the theme "Moving Sports to the next level through human resource development" is targeted at Sports Managers and Administrators who had taken introductory and intermediate courses in the same field with the College or other institutions.

Areas to be studied include, sports management, sports marketing and sponsorship, sports coaching, contemporary sports leadership, sports event management and crises in sports.

Resource persons for the course are Dr Austin Luguterah from the University of Ghana and Dr Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast.

According to organisers, interested persons should contact the college for registration ahead of the start of the course for proper arrangements.

The initiative also forms part of efforts by the college to help the country raise quality administrators for the development of sports in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X