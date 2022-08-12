Ghana: GWCL Projects Gh¢1.1 Million Average Monthly Revenue By End of Year

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is projecting that by introducing an electronic billing and payment system, its monthly average revenue which stands at GH¢9.3 million will hit GH¢11.1 million by the end of this year.

It revealed that as at 2nd quarter of 2022, revenues from electronic payment constituted 10.4 percent of the company's total collection from water bill payments.

The revenue portfolio of the company, he said, had since increased by 34.8 per cent from the GH¢669.5 million in the year 2017 to GHC802.2 million in 2021.

Managing Director of the company, Dr Clifford Abdallah Braimah, at a media engagement on Wednesday said the electronic billing and payment systems introduced in 2015 to reduced inefficiency in the revenue collection of the company, was bearing fruits.

The media engagement which was also used to launch the Water Safety Policy of the company on the theme: "Accounting to our Customers" was to share the success stories and challenges of the company sincethe current management took office in 2017.

According Dr Braimah, though the company was faced with myriads of challenges that affected its operations, his outfit was determined to surmount them.

Some of the challenges, he itemised, included illegal mining activities, sand winning and pollution of river bodies resulting in high turbidity which increased treatment and production cost.

Frequent power outages leading to disruption in water supply which damages equipment and machinery of the company at some of the water production centres and vandalisation of transmission pipelines and distribution mains by road contractors and road users resulting in pipe burst and leakages, he said were also some of the major challenges faced by the company.

Water thefts through illegal connections and meter by- passes, he said contributed immensely to unaccounted water and called on the public to report such acts.

The water treatment and distribution company, Dr Braimah said, had been a driving force in the water utility sector in Africa over the years, and would strive amidst the challenges through determination and a sense of purpose to fulfil its mandate to the citizenry.

With a staff strength of about 5,280 nationwide, he said the company had enjoyed a peaceful working environment, devoid of industry unrest since 2017 to date and attributed same prompt response to the needs of the staff and the union leadership.

DrBraimah said currently the company had over 860,000 customers across board representing a 32.2 per cent increase compared to the customer strength as at the end of 2017 which was 639,322 adding that on average 5, 320 customers were added to the customer base every month.