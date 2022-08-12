Ghana: Playwright Latif Abubakar, Spanish Embassy Launch 'Five Hours With Mario'

The celebrated Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar has partnered the Spanish Embassy in Accra, to put Ghana's theatre industry on the world stage with an adaptation of Miguel Delibes' Five Hours with Mario.

Speaking at the launch of the play at the Spanish Embassy in Accra, Mr Abubakar said the decision to partner his outfit, Globe Productions, stems from a relationship aimed at deepening the Spain-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trade to arts and culture.

The playwright whose passion is to project Ghana's theatre industry to the world said the partnership would set Ghana on yet another world stage.

"As pacesetters of virtual live play on COVID-19 with a record 3.5 million live views, as well as staging Ghana's first open air theatre, our dreams of projecting Ghana's theatre industry beyond our country and continent is becoming a reality with the launch of this play," he said.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy, Mr Diego Spottorno, said the Spanish Embassy was pleased to partner Mr Abubakar on this project.

He explained that the timing for this adaptation could not have been more appropriate, considering the challenges faced by the world today.

He said the adaptation of the play would mark the beginning of a great partnership between the Ghanaian and Spanish theatre industries.

'Five Hours with Mario' being one of the best and most popular Spanish novels, is a very moving and fluid story with touches of comedy by renowned Spanish writer Miguel Delibes.

It addresses two of the author's favourite themes: the authenticity of rural life compared to life in the city, and death as the ultimate and definitive milestone in human life.

The success of the work led to its transfer first to the theatre and then to the cinema.

The play which is being adapted into a Ghanaian and Afrocentric stage play for the first time is expected to make an impact not only in Ghana and Spain but across the world.