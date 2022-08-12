Ghana: Bright Adjei Gears Up for Betpawa GPL

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei has sent a strong warning to clubs ahead of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (BGPL), insisting he is geared up to raise his goals tally this season.

According to him, he is more inspired than last season to score more goals as he is also targeting to win the elite league trophy with Aduana Stars for the first time.

He blamed a spate of injuries for last season's setbacks as he nearly won the goal-king title, but saw Frank Etouga Mbella of Asante Kotoko and Yaw Annor of Ashanti gold overtake his 14 goals mark.

Speaking to Times Sports on Wednesday, Bright Adjei said he was fully loaded for the season and he was poised to finish where he left off last season; that is winning the goal-king and the league trophy for the first time.

"My aspiration is to win the goal king and the league trophy together," he insisted.

He said he was still open to offers, but would not lose focus on his target "even if I happen to join a new club."

"Even if I find myself in a different club next season, that will still be my focus."

Adjei disclosed that he has only five months left on his contract and was yet to sit with the management of Aduana Stars to look at the wayforward.

"For now, I have not planned leaving Aduana to any club. But I will sit with my management and decide what I have to do next."

On the appointment of Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to Aduana, he said the team was yet to adapt to his style of play ahead of the season, but believed things would be fine before the new season begins.

He maintained that the relationship between technical head and the players was a positive one to win them the title next season.

"We are yet to adapt to Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's tactics ahead of the new season. But importantly, we have a good relationship with him which has boosted morale among the players."