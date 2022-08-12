Ghana: 'Review Mode in Engaging Citizenry On SIM Registration'

The Progressive People's Party (PPP), has urged the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to review the mode of getting the citizenry to engage in the ongoing SIM registration exercise with the Ghana Card.

It noted that the ministry's approach was repulsive and would not yield the required results because it was impossible to get all citizens to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card by the end of September.

"It is an unrealistic expectation we will be able to give all of them their cards, it is not possible to do that, what is possible, however, is to put in more efforts and ensure as many as can get it can but to guarantee every single one is not possible," the party stressed.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication and Digitilisation's directive for all Ghanaians to register their SIM cards with the Ghana Card is aimed at organising a database and clamping down on fraudulent activities and they have up to the end of September to register or risk their SIM cards deactivated.

However, Professor Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary of National Identification Authority, had explained that the number of SIM cards linked to Ghana Card were less than 15 million and yet it had issued more than 15.5 million cards which was another factor to consider and by National Communication Authority's' own statistics, it had not been possible since October 1, 2021, when they began to link all available Ghana Cards to SIM cards.

But Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of PPP, called on the minister to be patient with citizens to acquire their Ghana Cards to register their SIM cards as it was impossible to get all of them to register their sim cards with Ghana Card by the end of September.

He entreated the minister to educate, sensitise and create awareness on significance of the SIM Card re-registration instead of adopting an approach to compel Ghanaians to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card saying "she must persuade us to understand the card is essential to our living standards and our life and people would want to go and get it but when her communication is in the form of an order it does not augur well".