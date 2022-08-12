Ghana: Students Urged to Report Crime to Police

12 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Director of the Police Education Directorate, Chief Superintendent Rhodaline Florence Annor, has urged students to report crime to the police to reduce the menace.

This she said would help improve security at educational institutions and communities in the country.

Chief Sup Annor gave the advice at a sensitisation pilot programme for students of the Police Depot Primary and 37 Licensing Offices Cluster of Schools, in Accra, yesterday.

The programme, dubbed: "The Security Week celebration", seeks to educate the students on their civil rights and responsibilities.

It was under the auspices of the Police Education Directorate in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Chief Supt Annor indicated that the safety of students was crucial to the promotion of their academic work.

She advised the students to shun bad company and study hard to achieve their personal goals in life.

Chief Supt Annor appealed to parents to collaborate with schools, to ensure the development of children.

She commended the teachers of the schools for their dedication to promote education and asked them not to rest on their oars.

The Accra Metropolitan Director of NCCE, Mr Stanley Addo Quaynor, speaking on the topic: "Sustaining the Ghanaian values: The role of the child," called for individual and collective security", adding that "as children, you are expected to learn and practise values so that as we grow, we shall not depart from it".

Mr Quaynor also advised children "to respect the rights of others and shun bad company".

He urged students to be punctual at school and gatherings, protect school properties and keep the environment clean.

The head mistress of Police Depot 1 and 2 Kindergarten and Primary, Mrs Nancy Korkor Amon-Kwafo, commended the leadership of the Police Education Unit for the initiative, stating that "it would go a long way to educate the students on issues that would promote their welfare."

