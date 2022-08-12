Ghana: U.S. Hammer Princesses in Group D Opener

Ghana's Black Princesses yesterday got their Group D campaign in the on-going FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica off on the wrong footing when they were walloped 3-0 by former champions USA at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

Though underdogs, the Princesses were expected to hold their own against The Yanks in the group's opener, but lost concentration after conceding early through a Michelle Cooper's header from Laney Rouse cross on the 11th minute mark.

The Ghanaians regrouped in search for the equaliser but before they could make any meaningful impact, matters got worse for them when they were reduced to 10 women after Jacqueline Owusu was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Korbin Albert.

Eight minutes after that incident, skipper Cooper turned provide this time round for Alyssa Thompson to find the roof of the net for the second goal.

The Princesses held on into the break with coach Ben Fokuo introducing Mukarama Abdulai for Esinam Sampson while coach Tracey Kevins brought on Ally Sentnor for Cooper.

Substitutes Sentnor took only seven minutes to make her presence felt when she pounced on a loose ball from outside the box, raced in on goal before hitting a powerful shot which goalkeeper Grace Banwah in post for Ghana failed to deal with.

The game was reduced to a one-sided affair as The Yanks pinned the Ghanaians into their own half in search for more goals as the Princesses failed to string two or three passes to get out of their area.

Banwah, the busier of the two goalkeepers- pulled some good saves from Sentnor, Carina Lageyre, Andrea Kitahata to keep the scores at 3-0.

The Princesses would next play the defending champions the Young Nadeshiko of Japan on Sunday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.