Nigeria: Labour Party Names Leader of Peter Obi's Campaign Communication Team

12 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pat Utomi, a renowned Economist, has announced Charles Odigbo as the leader of the communication team for the Labour Party campaign team.

Mr Utomi made the announcement at a special announcement session of the Media Team for the Peter Obi Campaign team, which held in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the team comprises media veterans who are professionals, passionate, and committed to the Nigerian people.

Mr Utomi also said that the "Big Tent Platform" for Peter Obi campaign team would begin a "Listening Clinic" from August 16.

He explained that the Big Tent Platform comprised several political parties working together to present the candidates that all of Nigeria would embrace.

Mr Utomi, who is also a management expert, said the listening clinic would highlight the fact and the way government of the people and for the people had to begin with the sharing of what the people thought and felt.

This, he added, was how to solve their problems, noting that it was the person who wore the shoes who knew where it pinched.

The clinic would be handled by a communication team who are professionals, passionate and committed to the people.

Mr Utomi also disclosed that a ceremony would hold on Friday in Owerri, Imo State, where members of the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) in all of the South East states would come together to declare for the Labour Party.

He said he would be receiving members of the RNP on behalf of the Labour Party.

"It is a point of convergence for the RNP, National leaders of Labour Party, Civil Society Movements, streams of social movements and other political parties.

"They are all coming together so that we can change our country's politics fundamentally, for good," he said.

