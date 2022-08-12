Nigeria: Customs Intercepts N308m Canabis, Hands Over Suspects to NDLEA

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), on Thursday, handed over a total of 3,851kg of Indian Hemp known as Cannabis Sativa worth N308million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking to journalists, the acting Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, ag. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said two suspects, Ebuka Mbamalu and Iruka Chita, were arrested in connection to the cannabis along Ogere-Ilaro expressway.

According to him, the two suspects have, however, being handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and persecution, saying they were in possession of 627.0kg and 80 parcels of Cannabis Sativa respectively.

While handing over to the suspects to NDLEA, Ejibunu stressed the importance of synergy which was in existence between the Customs and the NDLEA.

He said, "As a nation, it is our responsibility to ensure the security of lives and property and to ensure that illicit items do not find their way into the country. Cannabis sativa is a substance that is widely used by criminals, kidnappers, bandits and even Boko Haram, they use this substance to charge up in a way to allow them to carry out dastard acts."

"We are completely resolute to ensure continuous synergy and am putting it across to you today that the synergy will be completely resounded," Ejibunu said.

Speaking earlier, the state commander, NDLEA, Barr. Callys Alumona, appreciated the collaboration between the service and the NDLEA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alumina, who was represented by the deputy commander, operations and intelligence, Lagos state command, NDLEA, Mr Augustine Yusuf, said the synergy between the two agencies will stop cross border trade and Importation of illicit drugs.

He said, "Our motive and action have been so clear and it is to let everyone say no to drugs, and we have been doing our best by enlighten the public which is evident under the leadership of the current chairman of NDLEA to intensify drug abuse control.

"We have put in place a grand strategy which is called War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), and we are taking it to the grass root so that more people will be enlightened for them to make the right choices in their lives.

He continued, "the Nigerian Custom Service has been wonderful. They have been part of us since creation and they have been their as a big father figure for us in all the way and on the suspects, we will conduct investigation and those who made the arrest will avail themselves with useful information for possible prosecution."