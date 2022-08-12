Nigeria: 'Hijab Not an Obstacle to Female Muslims'

The Executive Director of Hijab Right Advocacy, Mutiat Orolu Balogun, has said the use of Hijab does not constitute an obstacle to female Muslimahs to achieve greater things in life.

Balogun spoke at the Bounties Charity Initiative's Muslimah Impact Conference and Exhibition with the theme 'Rising Beyond Challenges and Distractions in Today's World'.

The initiative was to showcase the innovative ideas of Muslim women in different professions.

Speaking at the conference, Balogun said the participants at the exhibition were female Muslims who had impacted society positively in one way or the other.

She said, "So, we have gathered here today to tell the Muslimahs in partial or complete Hijab that they should not see the practice as an obstacle to good thought in making the society a better place.

"The women in Islam that have not been using Hijab (veil) should not be mocking those who are interested in practicing the instruction of Allah.

"If you cannot mock those that went to Saudi Arabia for performing the Islamic rite (Hajj), so, wearing Hijab should be emulated, not to be mocked because both practices are instructions from Allah."

She also called on parents to take care of their children and the children of other people, saying, "We should also be optimistic that being pious and altruistic is worth rewarding at the sight of Allah."

Executive Director of Sisters Chilling, Ola Olabimpe Sanusi, said those that are fond of saying that women belong to the kitchen need to be enlightened, adding that men are naturally meant to be in the kitchen as well.

The moderator of the event who is also the Chief Executive Office of Egret Media Concept, Mutiat Olagoke, said Muslim sisters should be confident in wearing the partial or complete Hijab, adding that the practice has evidence in the Holy Qur'an.