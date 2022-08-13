Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido

12 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday hailed singers Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for taking Nigerian music to the global level.

He commended them in a broadcast video released to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day.

Tinubu said the Nigerian youth rules the world, noting that Grammy Award winners Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage and so many others are fantastic artists.

"Our music is moving people and making them dance in major venues across the world.

"Every day they keep breaking new boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright like the sun," he said.

12 August every year marks International youth day. The important purpose of this annual celebration going by information from the United Nation (UN) is to, among other things, raise voices against any injustice or discrimination happening in the world with the youth.

