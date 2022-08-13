Nigeria: Kidnappers Targeting Women Arrested in Benue, Hideout Demolished

12 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The Police in Benue State have arrested two suspected kidnappers who specialise in abducting females in Makurdi town and environs.

The suspects were paraded before journalists while the building used to house the victims was demolished.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd.), said the duo were find of collecting huge ransom from the families of their victims.

He said luck ran out of them during their last operation which was foiled by the police, adding that demolition of the property used for the kidnapping activities was in line with the Benue State law on Cultism, Kidnapping mad other related matters (2017).

State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who paraded the suspects, disclosed that they were picked up from their hideout along Gboko road in Makurdi on August 9.

Abass said the suspects while fleeing the scene during their last unsuccessful operation dropped a phone which gave the police a lead to effect their arrest.

He added that the suspects were members of a four-man gang, stressing that the kingpin and one other are currently on the run.

The suspects; Solomon, 25 and .Achoho, 30, while answering questions from journalists confessed to committing the crime.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X