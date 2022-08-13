Nigeria: Kidnappers Targeting Women Arrested in Benue, Hideout Demolished

The Police in Benue State have arrested two suspected kidnappers who specialise in abducting females in Makurdi town and environs.

The suspects were paraded before journalists while the building used to house the victims was demolished.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd.), said the duo were find of collecting huge ransom from the families of their victims.

He said luck ran out of them during their last operation which was foiled by the police, adding that demolition of the property used for the kidnapping activities was in line with the Benue State law on Cultism, Kidnapping mad other related matters (2017).

State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who paraded the suspects, disclosed that they were picked up from their hideout along Gboko road in Makurdi on August 9.

Abass said the suspects while fleeing the scene during their last unsuccessful operation dropped a phone which gave the police a lead to effect their arrest.

He added that the suspects were members of a four-man gang, stressing that the kingpin and one other are currently on the run.

The suspects; Solomon, 25 and .Achoho, 30, while answering questions from journalists confessed to committing the crime.