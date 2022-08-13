Nigeria: Despite Peter Obi Presence, Adeboye Keeps Mum Over 2023 Election

13 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG rejoiced when the presence of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, was announced.

Obi who was making his first appearance at the Redemption Camp enjoyed a rousing ovation from the crowd, who were wowed by his presence.

The announcement disrupted the programme as it took a few minutes to put the over-joyous crowd under control.

According to a video currently trending on social media, Obi's introduction at the church was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which is tagged 'Perfect Jubilee'.

As the congregation cheered, the lady (name unidentified) who introduced Obi, however, said "it's Jesus we are celebrating."

Moments later, when the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye mounted the podium, some of the crowd waited in anticipation for the man of God to comment on 2023 elections due to the presence of Obi, but he rather focused attention on his sermon.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X