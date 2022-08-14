Nigeria: LifeBank, Nasarawa State Partners to Digitize Medical Oxygen Demand

LifeBank, a healthtech that enables hospitals to access medical supplies through its digital marketplace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasarawa State Government to digitize oxygen demand and access in the state.

Under the terms of the partnership, LifeBank will employ AirX, its forecasting and prediction tool to monitor oxygen usage and predict oxygen demand in selected public healthcare facilities across Nasarawa State.

The partnership will see LifeBank collaborate with the Nasarawa Investment & Development Agency (NASIDA) and the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health.

The goal of the partnership is to collect and analyze data that enables healthcare facilities to predict their oxygen demand based on historical data and recorded patterns. This ensures that the selected healthcare facilities in Nasarawa State have adequate oxygen supplies in stock at all times and can reduce negative patient outcomes.

LifeBank Country CEO, Ugochukwu Obiakor expressed optimism that" the partnership will greatly benefit the participating hospitals." He continued that " with the oxygen demand prediction capabilities of AirX, we can build on our progress in Nasarawa and replicate this partnership across Nigeria to reduce negative outcomes and improve healthcare delivery across the country."

The Commissioner of Health, Nasarawa State, Hon, Yahaya Ahmed Baba noted that "The government alongside LifeBank and NASIDA are keen to accomplish our commitment to this partnership and give the best to the citizens of Nasarawa State."

Ibrahim Abdullahi, MD, CEO, NASIDA speaking at the signing noted that the agency was excited about the partnership and its impact. In his words, " We are very excited about our partnership with LifeBank, we are optimistic that this will add value to healthcare services in Nasarawa State