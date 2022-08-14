Nigeria: Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu, Retires From Professional Football

Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has announced his retirement from professional football.

Until his retirement, Shaibu was a signed player of Bendel Insurance FC, a club that he helped to secure a ticket to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The deputy governor announced his retirement in Benin at a news conference, shortly after the Insurance's last match in the Nigerian National League (NNL) against Vandrezzer FC of Lagos.

Insurance won week 22 by a lone goal to end the 2021/2022 soccer season, amidst jubilation among the fans at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

He had earlier distributed souvenirs which included jerseys with his name and balls to scores of fans who were present at the venue of the final league play.

Briefing newsmen, the Edo deputy governor said he was elated that his six-year sojourn with the Benin side ended with a ticket to the Nigerian apex league.

"I am so excited today that in good health, I am retiring from professional football and thank the stakeholders in Bendel Insurance for this historic moment of retiring with jersey number 40.

"It's first of its kind and I am so excited and happy about it," he said, noting that he was more elated that his commitment to and rebranding of Bendel Insurance yielded the desired result.

The deputy governor, who recounted his football stints in Federal Capital Territory with YSFON U-20, Foreign Affairs FC as well as defunct Ijesha United and Nigerian Prisons FC, said he won all matches in the clubs except for a draw.